Rutter’s said on Earth Day—Sunday, April 22—that its commitment to sustainability also extends to its foodservice program.

The York, Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain is completing an overhaul of all to-go food packaging, moving away from Styrofoam to “green” packaging that can be easily recycled. These packages will be available in all stores in the coming weeks.

On Earth Day, Rutter’s offered its Rutter’s Rewards VIP customers 50 percent off any Rutter’s Refillable Mug. Rutter’s sells mugs for up to $10 each and delivers an everyday price of 99¢ per refill.

“We are excited to offer such a great offer to our VIPs for Earth Day this year. We pride ourselves on striving to be more sustainable. By making it easier for our customers to recycle and purchase more enviro-friendly packaging, we believe we are investing in the long-term health and well being of our communities,” said Derek Gaskins, Rutter’s chief customer officer.

Rutter’s has a track record of sustainable initiatives from using energy-efficient LED lighting to white rubber on store roofs to better reflect light and heat to the extensive use of solar tubes to harvest natural sunlight inside stores and reduce electricity use.

Each store is equipped with a full energy management system that controls the lights and humidity levels. Ten years ago, the chain was the first in the U.S. to offer outside recycling bins at every location.

Earlier this year, Rutter’s introduced new dual indoor recycling and trash containers for customers to have more recycling options.

Rutter’s roots date back to 1747 with a 270-year history, making it the oldest vertically-integrated food company in the U.S. Rutter’s is guided by the family’s 10th generation of leadership: Scott Hartman, president and CEO; Todd Rutter, president of Rutter’s Dairy; and Tim Rutter, president of M&G Realty.