Don Lee Says It Has Sold 1M Plant-Based Burgers In Less Than 60 Days

Don Lee Farms claims to have sold more than a million organic plant-based burgers in less than 60 days, leading the burgers to become the fastest-growing product in their category.

“Interest in our organic plant-based burger has just exploded,” said Donald Goodman, president of Don Lee Farms. “We are just keeping up with demand and are implementing plans to expand distribution every week.

“The fact that our Organic Plant-Based Burger is made with plants and not with science has resonated with people. No one wants to eat a burger hidden with artificial or modified ingredients if they have the choice. They want natural. They want organic. They want real.”

The Don Lee Farms’ burger “bleeds” beet juice and sizzles on the grill from vegetable-based fats. It is the only burger in its category to qualify for the Organic Seal certified by USDA, and Don Lee says the new burger launched to rave reviews.

“Having sold a million burgers this quickly has exceeded everyone’s expectations,” Goodman continued. “The excitement around this burger has been overwhelming. We are now expanding availability in club stores and will be introducing the burger in restaurants and other retail markets in the upcoming months.”

Established in California in 1982, Don Lee Farms is a family-owned food manufacturer and national supplier of organic and conventional food products. The company produces meat, vegetarian and plant-based foods for retail, club, foodservice and school foodservice markets. Consumer products and end items are sold at major retailers nationwide, including Costco Wholesale, Whole Foods Markets and Walmart under the Don Lee Farms label, private brands and partner brands.

