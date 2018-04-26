Health And Happiness Drive Decisions At Raley’s

by Howard Riell/contributor

Executives at West Sacramento, California-based Raley’s say their ongoing drive “to infuse life with health and happiness” is at the heart of every business decision they make. Their plan is to continue doing it by making shopping easier, better and more personal, while offering an increasing number of healthier items.

Raley’s has grown steadily over the years, expanding to a variety of grocery banners—73 Raley’s, 20 Nob Hill Foods, 21 Bel Air Markets and eight Food Source.

“We are now one regional force that treats our stores, team members and customers like family,” said Kevin Konkel, who in March was promoted to the newly created role of chief operations officer. “We are a customer-centric organization.”

Under the strategic direction of Chairman and CEO Michael Teel and President Keith Knopf, Raley’s is fulfilling what it sees as its responsibility to provide healthier food options and raise awareness about health and wellness.

Raley’s vision is “truly something our company believes in, and something we use to empower our customers to make better food decisions,” noted Konkel. “Raley’s wants our customers to have a happy, easier, better shopping experience. We know that by offering more high-quality foods at a value, we can make a positive impact on the overall food system and our customers’ health.”

In 2015, Raley’s removed tobacco products from all stores. More recently, it has created better-for-you checkstands by eliminating soft drinks from the cold cases and upgrading the selection of snacks and treats to feature healthier options like granola bars. Stores also have eliminated Raley’s-branded sodas with artificial color and flavors.

“We also support more responsible farming and more sustainable choices, which will leave the Earth better than we found it,” Konkel said. “We support local farmers through our Living Local program, which offers a retail channel to those local farmers and their seasonal products within 50 miles of each store.”

In addition, the company is offering customers more information about what they’re buying via label transparency; Raley’s new Shelf Guide helps educate shoppers about the levels of nutrition, processing and ingredients of items.

By honing its vision, promoting its “culture of greatness” and implementing family values, “we have empowered our customers to know they can entrust us with healthy food options for their families,” said Konkel.

“As a leader in sustainability, Raley’s strives to contribute to a cleaner community,” said Konkel. “To that end, we will continue to design stores that will be more friendly to the environment, including features like solar panels, fast-charging stations, and energy efficient refrigeration, lighting and more.”

Management also wants markets to reflect the neighborhoods and communities they serve in terms of both offerings and décor. Stores, said Konkel, will feature an increased number of amenities and an expanded foodservice department, including restaurant-quality grab-and-go options.

“Additionally, we are enhancing the personalized shopping experience by providing in-store staff experts, such as nutritionists and wine stewards, who can guide our customers in their respective fields,” he said.

“We will continue to keep our focus on health and wellness by offering high-quality, healthier products at a value,” said Paul Gianetto, newly named SVP of sales and merchandising. “We plan to keep stocking our shelves with better-for-you options, expand upon our assortment of natural and organic offerings and, ultimately, make it easier for our customers to make the best choices for themselves.”

2017 developments, explained

Last year, the company not only introduced the Raley’s Shelf Guide but rolled out its eCart delivery services, achieved its goal of providing sustainable seafood chainwide and refreshed its Ready-To-Go meal options.

Raley’s Shelf Guide is “a one-of-a-kind shelf-tag program that helps customers combat label confusion and find options that meet their personal dietary needs,” Konkel explained. “Whether shopping in-store or online, our Shelf Guide tags offer customers clear descriptions, including Nutrient Dense, Minimally Processed, No Sugar Added, Gluten Free, Vegan, Kosher, Organic and non-GMO.”

Launched in August 2017, Raley’s eCart same-day grocery delivery service now is available in nearly 70 percent of its store footprint. Raley’s employs personal shoppers who hand-pick grocery items to the customer’s specifications.

“Our transition to sustainable seafood companywide, which was completed six months ahead of schedule, has us only working with trusted fisheries and fishermen who source responsibly and ethically,” said Konkel. “This allows us to preserve the health of marine environments for future generations.”

Raley’s new and improved Ready-To-Go program includes 32 different meals at an affordable price, all made with fresh, premium ingredients.

“These Ready-To-Go meals provide our customers with the increased convenience they want without sacrificing their overall health,” said Konkel.

Last fall, Raley’s permanently reduced the prices on 5,000 different items across all categories, as evidenced, according to Gianetto, by the decision to eliminate certain private-label brand soda flavors that contained high-fructose corn syrup and artificial colors and flavors, healthier options are a focal point of its private label program.

“This three-tier program includes the Raley’s brand, Raley’s Organic brand and Raley’s Purely Made brand, which is free of 85 different ingredients.”

Raley’s also has evolved when it comes to basing business decisions on hard data.

“We use external as well as internal data through our loyalty program to make companywide and store-specific decisions to serve the customers in our communities,” said Konkel. “We have become very sophisticated in this approach, and it is leading Raley’s in a new direction.”

For the remainder of this year, the strategic plan includes continuing to expand on eCart delivery and pickup services so that as many Raley’s customers can take advantage of those convenient services as possible.

“We also look forward to the opening of Market 5-One-5 in spring 2018,” said Konkel, describing it as “a new store concept in Sacramento’s R Street Corridor that is reminiscent of a neighborhood corner market, but with a focus on nutritious food.”

The future appears bright. Konkel noted that while the grocery business is extremely competitive, “We believe that our world-class customer service, clean and easy-to-shop stores, and high-quality products at a value will allow Raley’s to weather any challenges that come our way in 2018 and beyond.”

Keep reading: