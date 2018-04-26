Parker’s Opens Newest Retail Store On Lady’s Island, South Carolina

Parker’s, a Savannah, Georgia-based c-store chain with a focus on foodservice, has opened its newest retail location on Lady’s Island, South Carolina. The company’s 52nd store, located at 133 Sam’s Point Rd., offers fresh, Southern-inspired food and outdoor patio seating.

“We’re delighted to open our newest store on Lady’s Island, serving Southern-style food made fresh with quality ingredients by real cooks in our kitchens,” said Parker’s President and CEO Greg Parker. “We’re honored to meet the growing needs of our customers in Beaufort County and invite area residents to experience the Parker’s difference, from our delicious food to our friendly customer service.”

The new store offers a full-service Parker’s Kitchen with extended foodservice hours from 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., seven days a week. Parker’s serves fresh Southern Fried Chicken Tenders as well as a full breakfast bar with egg casserole, bacon, sausage, cheese grits and biscuits. Daily specials and family meal deals are available, in addition to fresh-baked cookies and fresh sandwiches.

The Lady’s Island store, which features Lowcountry architecture, sells Parker’s gas as well as fountain drinks, freshly brewed tea and lemonade with signature Parker’s Chewy Ice. The store also offers “Bean to Cup Guaranteed Fresh Coffee” as well as 28-degree beer and more.

Parker’s its PumpPal loyalty program to the new location. PumpPal members can save up to 20 cents per gallon on gas and can use PumpPal to pay for merchandise inside the store or at the pump.

Founded in 1976, Parker’s has earned accolades for its PumpPal loyalty program, which offers discounts on gas and has saved customers more than $10 million since its inception. Today, the PumpPal program has more than 150,000 members throughout Georgia and South Carolina.

Parker’s has been ranked on Inc.’s list of the top 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for four consecutive years. The company recently expanded its Parker’s Kitchen concept, which serves fresh, hot Southern-inspired food made from scratch daily, to 30 stores across Georgia and South Carolina. In addition, Parker’s has extended food service hours at all Parker’s Kitchen locations until 7:00 p.m., offering breakfast, lunch and dinner.

