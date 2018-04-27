Albertsons Cos. Promotes Barrett To Advertising And Marketing SVP

Albertsons Cos. has promoted Sean Barrett to SVP of advertising and marketing.

Barrett brings strong brand expertise and proven leadership from his tenure with the Albertson Cos. Own Brands team, the company says, as well as prior roles at Procter & Gamble, which culminated in his being named chief marketing officer of the P&G/Whirlpool joint venture. Barrett also has prior experience working for Johnson & Johnson Consumer Products and in the financial services industry for SEI Investments.

“Sean’s depth of expertise in retail makes him the ideal leader to take on this new role,” said Shane Sampson, chief marketing and merchandising officer. “In his prior role with our Own Brands team, Sean led the rebranding and integration of our popular brands like O Organics, Open Nature and Signature across the enterprise. Sean also helped to drive innovation in our product development, ensuring shoppers constantly have new and exciting products to find in our stores. I’m excited to have a leader of his caliber to run our advertising and marketing efforts.”

Barrett joined Albertsons Cos. in April 2015 from Procter & Gamble. Most recently, Barrett served as group VP innovation, product and brands on the company’s Own Brands team. Own Brands is Albertsons Companies’ portfolio of private label brands, including O Organics, Lucerne, Open Nature and the Signature line. Following the merger between Albertsons and Safeway, he helped integrate Own Brands into all Albertsons Cos. stores and has been at the forefront of the team’s innovation efforts. Own Brands has announced plans to introduce more than 450 new O Organics products and more than 240 new Open Nature products in 2018, with additional product releases planned across its portfolio of brands throughout the year.

Barrett’s new role is effective April 30 and he will be based out of the Boise corporate campus. Barrett has a BA in economics and computer science from Boston College and an MBA from London Business School.

