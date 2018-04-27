Food Lion To Acquire Four South Carolina Bi-Lo Stores

Food Lion has entered into a transaction to acquire four Bi-Lo stores in the Greater Myrtle Beach, Florence and Columbia, South Carolina, areas from Southeastern Grocers.

“We are so excited to add these four new locations to our network of nearly 70 stores serving the greater Myrtle Beach, Florence and Columbia areas,” said Food Lion President Meg Ham. “We are part of the fabric of this community. We’ve been here in these towns and cities nourishing our neighbors and customers for nearly 40 years. With the addition of these four new stores, we have an even greater opportunity to serve more customers with fresh, quality products at affordable prices every day with the caring, friendly service they expect from Food Lion.”

The locations Food Lion is buying are:

1241 38th Avenue N., Myrtle Beach

1610 Highway 17 S, Surfside Beach

500 Pamlico Hwy, Florence

9003 Two Notch Road, Columbia

All locations will remain open as Bi-Lo stores until the transaction is complete, which is expected in late May, pending final approvals.

As part the announcement, Food Lion is donating 60,000 meals, which is 15,000 meals for each new store opening, to the two food banks that serve these communities. They are the Lowcountry Food Bank in North Charleston and Harvest Hope Food Bank in Columbia. Food Lion also will ensure each new store will be assigned a feeding agency partner to receive weekly food donations through the company’s food rescue program.

Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has made a commitment to provide 500 million meals to individuals and families in need by the end of 2020. Since the launch of Food Lion Feeds in 2014, the retailer has donated more than 380 million meals through in-store campaigns, in-store food rescue programs and associate volunteerism.

Based in Salisbury, North Carolina, Food Lion has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 63,000 associates.

