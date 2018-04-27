WAFC’s Retail Management Certificate Program Celebrates 2,000 Grads

The Western Association of Food Chains’ (WAFC) most widely available educational program, the community college Retail Management Certificate, has reached a milestone of 2,000 graduates.

Introduced in partnership with Cerritos College, the Retail Management Certificate is an accredited community college program designed to provide the workforce with the critical skills and knowledge needed to attain management roles in the grocery industry. The first graduates completed the program in 2002.

“As the food industry evolves with changes in products, processes, technology and competition, the program provides relevant real-life learning to develop future leaders,” says WAFC. “Collectively, food industry workers across the U.S. complete nearly 10,000 courses a year as they aspire to earn the credential.”

The eight-class curriculum is available at community colleges throughout the nation and online.

“It is extremely gratifying that we celebrate this success as we approach the 97th Annual WAFC Convention, May 5-9, 2018 in San Antonio. Executing our mission of ‘Advancing the Food Industry through Education and Leadership’ has never been stronger,” said Mike Stigers, WAFC president, chairman and EVP, wholesale and supply chain for Supervalu.

Based in Lakewood, California, the mission of the WAFC is to help the industry attract, retain and advance high-potential food industry associates through exposure to educational programs and leadership opportunities.

