Registration Now Open For Walmart’s 5th Annual Open Call Event

Walmart is looking to add new products to its shelves from local companies. The retail giant will host an open call on June 13 in Bentonville, Arkansas. Entrepreneurs can apply now for a chance to secure a seat at a table with one of the company’s buyers by visiting walmart-jump.com. The deadline to apply is May 4.

Attendees at this year’s open call could secure deals ranging from a handful of stores in a local market, to supplying hundreds or even thousands of stores, Sam’s Club locations and Walmart.com. The daylong event is intended to inform, empower and encourage all who attend while providing a networking opportunity for local entrepreneurs.

“Our open call experience with Walmart was an incredible moment for our business,” said Jason DeYoung, managing member of Dera Industries. In fact, Dera-Tie was voted onto the shelves through an internal promotion where Walmart associates voted for an instant deal. “The deal we secured has led to a large increase in production, which resulted in new jobs for the community. The product is now licensed, manufactured and distributed under the name One-Tie by Tailor Made Products, located in Elroy, Wisconsin.”

Walmart largely credits the product exposure from Open Call for its new relationship with Tailor Made Products.

“Walmart’s investment in U.S.-manufactured products goes beyond the shelf. The investment is also in the entrepreneurs’ dream, and that can be an emotional experience for everyone involved,” said Cindi Marsiglio, Walmart’s VP of merchandise services and U.S. manufacturing. “By investing in products that support American jobs, we’re able to bring new products to our shelves and new jobs to our communities.”

A brand new batch of products identified during the 2017 open call event recently landed on Walmart store shelves, representing dozens of entrepreneurs across the country. Those products include:

O’Dang Hummus , a low-calorie healthy snack now in more than 2,000 stores.

ZolliPops, founded by CEO Alina Morse, a 12-year old entrepreneur from Michigan, with products on the shelves of more than 4,500 Walmart locations.

Terra Beauty Products Bars’ Go To Sleep Natural Pillow Mist to buyers, being tested in 85 stores.

Curries by Nature Simmer Sauces , now in more than 400 stores.

Sundari LLC ’s Neem Hand Oil , being tested in approximately 100 stores.

RedHead Wine , now on the shelves of 150-plus stores.

Decalcomania’s Augmented Reality Wall Posters, currently available in 1,000 stores.

In January 2013, Walmart announced it intends to help boost job creation and U.S. manufacturing through buying an additional $250 billion in products that support American jobs over 10 years. Based on data from Boston Consulting Group, it’s estimated that 1 million new U.S. jobs will be created through this initiative.

