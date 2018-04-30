Redner’s Markets Names COO, Procurement VP And Foodservice Director

In a span of three weeks, Redner’s Markets Inc. has named Gary Redner as COO; Dan Eberhart as VP of procurement; and Tim Twiford as director of foodservice.

Gary Redner joined the company in 1997 and worked in various capacities while attending college. After graduation in 2001, he became director of wholesale operations and was promoted to the board of directors in 2004, most recently serving as EVP. Redner will have the primary responsibility of overseeing the operations for Redner’s Warehouse Markets and Quick Shoppe divisions and oversight of all warehouse and transportation operations. He will report to Ryan Redner, company president and CEO.

Eberhart joined Redner’s in 1976 as a stock clerk/cashier at the Reamstown, Pennsylvania, location. He has risen through various supervisory positions, including store manager, supervisor of convenience stores, district manager and most recently senior purchasing agent for grocery, dairy and frozen foods. He will be supervising all facets of the grocery, frozen, dairy, meat and produce procurement departments within Redner’s Warehouse Markets. Eberhart will be responsible for implementing purchasing controls, wholesale pricing integrity and management of inventory controls of these departments. He also will be responsible for monitoring the quality control of all inbound/outbound products distributed through Redner’s distribution center and secondary suppliers.

Twiford, best known in Berks county as “Chef Tim,” has the distinction of being the company’s first executive chef.

“We are excited to have Chef Tim join our team. His experience and knowledge of food and recipe preparation will bring new products and services to our customers. Chef Tim is well known for his unique style and enthusiasm for food. We expect to expand that distinction throughout our entire chain,” said Ryan Redner. “This is an exciting new venture for us so that we can compete in the prepared foods arena. The experience, knowledge and excitement that Chef Tim can bring to our stores and, more importantly, our customers should make everyone excited.”

Twiford will oversee the development and implementation of all prepared food services within Redner’s Warehouse Markets & Quick Shoppes. He will be hands on with the menu development, catering and high-volume foodservice production management to be used throughout Redner’s locations, the company says.

Twiford has been serving the Berks county community for the past 35 years, most recently as executive chef at the Crowne Plaza. He is active within the Berks County community supporting local organizations such as The Hope Rescue Mission, Olivet Boys and Girls Club, Prospectus Berco and Blankets of Hope, as well as mentoring local culinary students.

He was instrumental in the creation of “Chef Tim’s Table” which is used to support charitable organizations though a tasting experience with all proceeds donated towards community support.

Redner’s Markets, an employee-owned company, operates 42 grocery stores and 21 Quick Shoppes throughout Eastern Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware.

