The CDC has added 14 more illnesses to the multi-state E. coli O157:H7 outbreak associated with romaine lettuce from the Yuma, Arizona, region, bringing the case count to 98. At the same time, the FDA has traced the whole-head romaine associated with illnesses at an Alaska correctional facility to Harrison Farms in the Yuma area.

The CDC has confirmed that the E. coli found in eight Alaskan prisoners is a genetic match to the other 90 ill in the other 21 states: Alaska (8), Arizona (5), California (16), Colorado (2), Connecticut (2), Georgia (1), Idaho (10), Illinois (1), Louisiana (1), Michigan (3), Mississippi (1), Missouri (1), Montana (8), New Jersey (7), New York (2), Ohio (3), Pennsylvania (18), South Dakota (1), Tennessee (1), Virginia (1), Washington (5) and Wisconsin (1). However, the FDA has not determined where in the supply chain the contamination has occurred and is not linking Harrison Farms to the broader outbreak at this time.

Of the 98 people sickened, 46 have been hospitalized (53 percent). This is about 20 percent higher than the normal hospitalization rate. According to the FDA, this outbreak is more severe because of the type of Shiga toxin produced by this strain.

“This is a shockingly large percentage of hospitalized and HUS cases. It underscores the need for the produce industry to do a better job of traceability so these outbreaks are identified and stopped as soon as possible,” said Bill Marler, managing partner of Marler Clark, a law firm that specializes in foodborne illness outbreaks.

The CDC and FDA are continuing to advise consumers to avoid all romaine grown in Yuma, Arizona, and the FDA is waiting on more testing that could potentially link additional growers in Yuma, Arizona, to the outbreak.

This news indicates the traceback investigation is becoming increasingly complex, said the Produce Marketing Association (PMA) in a statement.

“Since learning of this outbreak, we have been working with the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to understand everything we can about this outbreak, and we will continue to do so,” said PMA in a joint statement with a number of produce associations. “FDA continues to look for other sources of romaine that may be involved in this outbreak. With this new information identifying a farm, the produce industry can begin to focus our attention on learning how romaine from the Yuma, Arizona, region became a vehicle in this outbreak.

“Our members who grow leafy greens are committed to doing everything possible to prevent foodborne illness outbreaks. Food safety is our top priority and the produce industry has existing systems in place that will allow us to examine this issue comprehensively so that necessary changes can be incorporated into food safety programs utilized throughout the leafy greens industry.”

