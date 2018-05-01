MGA Presents 2018 Best In Class Award To 7UP Sales Manager

The Minnesota Grocers Association (MGA) presented its 2018 MGA Best in Class Award to D.J. Williams, district sales manager for 7UP/Snapple Bottling Group, South St. Paul, at the MGA IndustryCConnects Luncheon in Bloomington on April 26.

The MGA Best in Class Award acknowledges the best of the best in Minnesota’s food industry, the association says. Based on their performance in the previous year, the winners must have gone above and beyond in their leadership and brought results and positive growth to their companies through their direction at the store level.

Nominations for the award were submitted by MGA members, and nominees were judged on positive sales growth through the development and execution of new programs, the ability to foster company engagement, provide opportunity for employees’ personal and professional development, and demonstrate community support and involvement.

MGA President Jamie Pfuhl and MGA Board Chair Mark Collier of Superfair Foods presented the award on behalf of association. Williams received a commemorative plaque during the awards ceremony at the MGA IndustryCConnects Luncheon, as well as acknowledgement from his peers.

“The MGA is so proud to recognize the dedication and achievements of those whose day to day efforts are laying the foundation for a vibrant and thriving industry,” said Pfuhl. “D.J. demonstrates the hard work, commitment and passion for excellence that makes our industry truly great.”

MGA, a state trade association since 1897, has more than 200 retail members with nearly 1,100 stores statewide, as well as approximately 100 distributors and manufacturers. Its member companies employ more than 125,000 Minnesotans.

