Northgate Gonzalez Market Donating Up To $50K To Benefit Dreamers

For the second year, Northgate Gonzalez Market will donate the proceeds from sales on May 1—up to $50,000—to support organizations helping individuals known as “Dreamers.”

This contribution reflects the company’s values and the care and concern the Gonzalez family has for the Dreamers, who are “trying, as our family did, to live the American Dream. Our company encourages our youth to follow their dreams for a better future and believes a good education is one of the best ways to accomplish this,” says Oscar Gonzalez, Northgate co-president.

Last year, the company made five $25,000 contributions to organizations supporting dreamers, including the Orange County Hispanic Education Endowment Fund (HEEF). The donation was added to HEEF’s existing scholarship funds, which provide educational assistance to Latino students in Orange County, California.

Founded in 1980, Northgate has grown from a single store in Anaheim, California, to a chain of 40 stores in Orange, Los Angeles and San Diego counties, employing more than 5,000 people. It is owned by the children of Don Miguel González and Doña Teresa Reynoso de González, who immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico. The company says it “maintains its cultural heritage by offering its customers the best quality and freshest foods and personalized service.”

