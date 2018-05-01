Remodeled Orange County Gelson’s To Feature In-Store Grill Station

Gelson’s will host a grand reopening for its Newport Beach store in Orange County, California, with festivities taking place Monday, May 14, through Sunday, May 20. The store, located at 1660 San Miguel Drive in the Harbor View Shopping Center, will offer new sit-down wine, craft beer, and tapas bars; a Wolfgang Puck build-your-own-pizza station; and—a new feature for Gelson’s—a grill station where customers who have purchased meat or seafood can have it grilled.

Grand reopening specials will include 30 percent off all wine, beer and spirits throughout the week, samples from Gelson’s Grill on May 19 and 20, and other free samples throughout the week-long event. The store also will be hosting live music on the weekend from noon-3:00 p.m. and 4:00-7:00 p.m.

“We want to regularly surprise our customers with new features, amenities and specials, and it’s central to our commitment to the communities we serve,” said Gelson’s President and CEO Rob McDougall. “Social gathering spots, like our new wine, craft beer and tapas bars in our Newport Beach store, will not only elevate but differentiate the Gelson’s food and lifestyle experience.”

Founded in 1951, Gelson’s operates 26 full-service specialty grocery stores in Southern California. Each store features the full amenities of a traditional supermarket, with the “local flavor” of a neighborhood market, the company says.

Keep reading: