Amazon Expanding Boston Tech Hub, Creating 2,000 Technology Jobs

Amazon announced plans May 1 to expand its Boston Tech Hub and create an additional 2,000 technology jobs in fields including machine learning, speech science, cloud computing and robotics engineering.

Together with its customer fulfillment facilities, Amazon has created more than 3,500 jobs in Massachusetts and, since 2011, invested more than $400 million in the state.

“Amazon is excited to create 2,000 more jobs in greater Boston,” said Rohit Prasad, Amazon’s VP and head scientist of Amazon Alexa, who is based in the Boston area. “In just a few years, we’ve grown from a handful of software developers and scientists to a team of more than 1,200 inventing new capabilities and products on behalf of millions of customers around the world. Thank you to all our partners across the city and the state for welcoming us, helping us create these thousands of new jobs and contributing to the already-vibrant tech industry in the area.”

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said, “Amazon’s expansion in the Seaport will bring thousands of new jobs to the Commonwealth and build upon the hundreds of jobs they already have here in research and development, fulfillment centers and robotics.”

“It’s great news for Boston that Amazon is expanding its footprint in the Seaport, bringing new jobs and economic opportunities to our city,” said Boston Mayor Martin Walsh. “This project is a tremendous vote of confidence in our economy and will be a welcome addition to Boston’s growing and thriving workforce and business landscape.”

Amazon’s teams based in the Boston metropolitan area primarily focus on Alexa, Amazon Web Services and Audible.

In particular, the Boston-based machine learning scientists and engineers contribute to enhancing the experience of customers interacting with Alexa, leading the industry in its shift toward conversational artificial intelligence through cutting-edge research and development in machine learning.

To accommodate the new job creation, Amazon will be expanding into 430,000-s.f. in WS Development’s Seaport project—a 7.6 million-s.f. development transforming the waterfront of Boston—and plans to open the doors of its new office in 2021.

This will allow the company to double its tech workforce in the Boston metropolitan area. The construction of this new technology hub is expected to generate additional funding for job training programs in Boston, providing opportunities for Amazon to work with the city’s Workforce Development team to prepare local residents for jobs in the technology industry.

Amazon offers a wide range of programs to equip job seekers with the skills for new, in-demand, high-paying jobs – from paid cloud computing apprenticeships specifically designed for military veterans to its Amazon Technical Academy, a program that helps employees gain the fundamental coding and problem solving skills necessary to transition into software engineering roles within the company. Amazon’s customer fulfillment associates can also take advantage of its innovative Career Choice initiative, which prepays 95 percent of the cost of tuition to pursue continuing education courses in in-demand fields, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a career at Amazon.