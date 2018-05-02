Giant-Landover Named Sponsor Of Competitive Video Gaming Team

Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) and Giant Food-Landover have reached an agreement that makes Giant Food a sponsor of Wizards District Gaming beginning with its inaugural 2018 season.

Wizards District Gaming is a member of the NBA 2K League for e-sports competitive video gaming. NBA 2K League was co-founded by the NBA and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. Launching in 2018, the league will feature the best NBA 2K players in the world.

Giant Food will be the official grocer and Peapod will be the official online grocery delivery service of Wizards District Gaming. Giant Food’s logo will be featured on in-game, on-court signage, around player accounts and at the Wizards District Gaming Practice facility. Giant also will be highlighted as a sponsor in various in-game virtual assets.

Giant Food will retain exclusive ownership of a number of streamed practice sessions and games throughout the season as well.

“We are thrilled to announce this exciting partnership with Wizards District Gaming and Giant,” Jim Van Stone, president of business operations and COO at Monumental Sports & Entertainment, said. “Giant is steadfast in its commitment to the customer and recognizes the value of a rapidly-growing demographic of e-sports players and fans. Giant opened the first supermarket in Washington, D.C., and has remained an important, innovative presence in the region for the past 82 years.”

“We are extremely excited to be a part of the inaugural season of Wizards District Gaming and the NBA 2K League,” said John MacDonald, VP of marketing at Giant Food. “We’ve partnered with Monumental Sports and Entertainment for years to support our local teams, and we are so happy to be a part of this innovative and growing e-sports community.”

Wizards District Gaming will draft gamers to compete as unique characters in 5-on-5 play against 16 other teams in a mix of regular-season games, tournaments and playoffs. The league will host tryouts in early 2018 followed by a draft in March and the season tip-off in May. For more information about Wizards District Gaming, visit wizardsdg.com.

Giant Food of Landover, Maryland, operates 166 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia and employs approximately 20,000 associates.