Peapod recently announced sitewide price reductions, new bundle offers and the launch of PodPass MidWeek delivery.

“When planning the reductions, we began with one important question: what do our customers care about the most? It sounds simple, but we wanted to ensure we are giving our customers exactly what they want at the value they expect,” said Spencer Baird, Peapod’s SVP of merchandising.

Peapod’s new pricing structure includes multiple elements:

Thousands of lower prices on products that matter most to customers such as natural and organic items, meat, fresh produce and dairy. On these everyday price changes, customers will see the old price slashed with the new, lower price. On many of these items, customers will also see flags indicating additional savings via weekly promotions.

Peapod has introduced “Bundles of Savings” to offer discounts on groups of products that are commonly bought together. Customers that buy a certain number of products within the group and additional discounts are applied. Some examples are Taco Tuesday, Spaghetti Thursday, Morning Coffee On-the-Go and Salad Fixings.

For shoppers that always stock-up on certain products, Peapod introduced Buy-More-Save-More categories on popular items such as berries, eggs and frozen vegetables. Customers save money when buying two, three or four products within a category and can mix and match different products to get the savings.

Peapod launched PodPass MidWeek, a discounted version of its popular free-delivery subscription PodPass. PodPass MidWeek is less than half the price of the regular subscription and offers a whole year of free deliveries on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday for just $55. For customers that order weekly, that’s more than $300 in savings every year. It’s also available in three-month ($25) and six-month ($35) subscriptions.

“This is just the beginning for us,” continued Baird. “We’ll be lowering prices and offering additional special promotions throughout 2018 based on seasonal purchasing and priority products.”

Meal kit expansion

In other news, Peapod expanded its popular meal kit line with its first-ever restaurant collaborations—with Big Bowl, known for its Chinese and Thai cuisine, and Wildfire, a classic steakhouse specializing in chops and seafood. The new meal kits will become available for home delivery in May in Chicago as well as the New York and Washington, D.C., markets.

The three new kits, available in serving sizes for two and four, are:

Wildfire Beef Tenderloin with Couscous

Wildfire BBQ Bison Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes and Caramelized Onions

Big Bowl Sweet and Sour Chicken

Each kit contains pre-measured, pre-washed and pre-chopped fresh ingredients for a home-cooked, restaurant quality meal with minimal the prep time.

“As the demand for meal kits continues to increase, we are thrilled to collaborate with restaurants like Wildfire and Big Bowl,” said Baird. “It was a natural progression to work with trusted and popular restaurants based right here in Peapod’s hometown of Chicago, and we are excited for our customers to be able to make these delicious recipes right at home.”

Peapod, an Ahold Delhaize USA company, has delivered more than 40 million orders to date. Peapod offers delivery to both homes and businesses and has 200-plus pickup locations. Its service is available in 24 metro markets.