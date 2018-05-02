Hershey, Pillsbury Receive High Marks In Most Loved Brands Survey

Morning Consult today debuted the second edition of its Most Loved Brands in America, a ranking of the country’s biggest brands based on brand favorability. Using more than 250,000 interviews with adults aged 18 and over across the U.S. from January 2018 through March 2018, the rankings provide an in-depth view of the companies, organizations and brands that define American culture and commerce.

This year’s rankings include a new element: the brands that stand out in key demographics, including young adults, financial elites, gender and three community types—urban, rural and suburban. The companies that Americans love are a mix of old and new, and they shed light on the ever-changing branding landscape, says Morning Consult.

Highlights from the spring 2018 edition include:

Tech and food dominate the top 10

Google takes the top spot, while fellow tech companies Amazon (No. 4) and YouTube (No. 9) appear in the top 10. Everyday food brands Hershey (No. 2), Pillsbury (No. 3), Kellogg (No. 6), Betty Crocker (No. 8) and Campbell (No. 10 – tied) also featured in the list.

Men love Playboy, Women love Revlon

Revlon and L’Oreal top the list of the most standout brands among women, while Playboy and Sports Illustrated lead among men. But some brands popular with men are expanding their marketing efforts to attract female consumers. Read the full story here.

Your brand love depends on where you live

Outdoor apparel retailers Carhartt and Cabela’s perform particularly well among rural Americans; Trader Joe’s and DSW lead among suburbanites; and MTV and BET lead among urbanites.

Morning Consult brands itself as an emerging leader in the brand reporting and market research space through its brand research technology platform, Brand Intelligence. In the last year, Morning Consult has surveyed more than 2 million Americans on nearly 2,000 of the world’s largest companies on metrics including favorability, buzz, community impact, purchase intent, name recognition and more.

Keep reading: