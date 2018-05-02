Brothers Marketplace Opens With Emphasis On Fresh & Local Products

A third Roche Bros. Brothers Marketplace opened in downtown Waltham, Massachusetts, on May 1.

The store is described as a “one-stop grocery shopping and dining experience with fresh foods, local and specialty products, meals and grocery essentials.”

The 8,500-s.f. market emphasizes local producers and vendors that have been handpicked by store associates, including Iggy’s Breads from Cambridge, Drink Maple from Concord and Natick Community Organic Farm. The new store is located at The Merc at Moody & Main, a 269-unit mixed-use, transit-oriented development.

Although small in size, the market offers eating areas; many perishable sections, including hot foods and meal kits; and grocery and specialty foods sections.

Waltham Mayor Jeannette McCarthy, who was present for the ribbon-cutting, said, “We wanted a wonderful investment for the city of Waltham, and you delivered. It’s a beautiful store.”

“We are excited to open our third Brothers Marketplace store in Waltham and give the local community a new place to experience, share and enjoy food,” said Rick Roche, co-owner and CEO of Roche Bros. “Waltham is a growing community, and we hope our neighborhood market becomes a favorite grocery and dining experience for area residents and businesses.”

Customers can indulge in scratch-baked pastries, locally roasted coffee from Armeno Coffee in Northborough, tea from Tea Guys in Whately and espresso drinks from the store’s bakery and coffee bar, which will feature indoor seating overlooking Waltham Common. In season, customers will also be able enjoy outdoor seating tucked off the street.

Brothers Marketplace, which has existing locations in Medfield and Weston, is reminiscent of small neighborhood markets from long ago. Shoppers will find unique offerings in prepared foods made in-store, baked goods, seasonal and exotic produce, fresh local seafood, antibiotic and hormone free meats, local and international cheeses and packaged foods from local producers.

Roche said customers like the Brothers Marketplace approach providing busy customers the ability to purchase grab-and-go items quickly while also offering “an experiential setting for lingering and savoring an array of seasonal foods.”

Roche Bros. Supermarkets was founded by brothers Pat and Bud Roche in 1952. Brothers Marketplace is a next-generation offering, brought to the local communities by Pat’s sons and current owners, Rick and Ed Roche.

“It’s like ‘Back to the Future,’ like our Roslindale Family Market,” said Rick. “You can get your grocery staples or find a unique item you can’t find anywhere else.”

Another Brothers Marketplace is expected to open this year in Kendall Square, Cambridge.

Roche Bros. is a family business employing more than 4,800 associates in its 20 Roche Bros., Sudbury Farms and Brothers Marketplace stores.