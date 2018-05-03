Natural Grocers will open a store in Coos Bay, Oregon, on Wednesday, May 16. The store, located at 562 N. Broadway, will open at 8:30 a.m. To celebrate the opening, customers will have the chance to win up to $100 per week in free groceries for six months.

“We’re delighted to further expand our business in the state of Oregon,” said Natural Grocers Co-President Kemper Isely. “Every product we sell meets rigorous quality standards. Coos Bay residents can look forward to seeing 100 percent USDA Certified Organic produce, pasture-based dairy, naturally raised meats and many more high-quality products on our shelves.”

The store also will feature a relatively new concept for the company, “Cottage Wine and Craft Beer,” a nook within the store where customers can sample and purchase specialty alcoholic beverages such as local craft beer, organic and biodynamic wine and hard cider. The Coos Bay location is the second store in the company’s history to sell alcoholic beverages. The retailer’s first Cottage Wine and Craft Beer nook opened in Denver last summer.

Natural Grocers operates 11 stores in Oregon, offering 100 percent organic produce; meat raised humanely and without antibiotics, hormones or other growth promotors; free-range eggs; pasture-based dairy; GMO-free prepackaged bulk products; groceries that don’t contain any artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners or preservatives and more.

Opening day activities

Natural Grocers will host a Grocery Giveaway Sweepstakes, in which nine customers will win store gift cards ranging in value from $10 to $100 per week for six months. Customers will be eligible to enter the sweepstakes by submitting an entry form at the store between 7:30 and 8:25 a.m. on May 16. The drawing will be held at 9:00 a.m.

The first 100 customers will receive a free Natural Grocers bag containing approximately $40 in free groceries, a recipe for a healthy breakfast and a kitchen set.

Other opening day events include gluten-free muffin sampling, and ice cream social and vendor demonstrations.

Customers who register for Natural Grocers’ rewards program, {N}power, will receive a $2-off coupon to use while shopping.

