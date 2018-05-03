Residents in select zip codes in Denver, Colorado, and Sacramento and San Diego, California, now can order Sprouts groceries for delivery through Instacart. Areas included in this latest expansion are: Denver area—Boulder, Broomfield, Longmont and Parker; Sacramento area—Elk Grove and Roseville; and San Diego area—Carlsbad, El Cajon and La Jolla.

The service now is available in all of the grocer’s major markets in Arizona, California, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas and Utah, and Sprouts says it will continue to expand the service to the majority of its major markets by the end of the year.

“Online delivery is a natural way for Sprouts to support customers wherever they are on their healthy living journeys, as well as reach new shoppers beyond our store neighborhoods,” said CEO Amin Maredia. “The majority of Sprouts’ shoppers across the west can now enjoy convenient delivery of more than 12,000 fresh, natural and organic products through delivery.sprouts.com.”

More than 12,000 products from Sprouts are available for delivery, including fresh produce, meat and seafood, dairy, bulk foods and frozen items. Beer and wine are available in select launch areas. To place an order, customers can use the Sprouts mobile app or go to delivery.sprouts.com to sign up. New Instacart customers will receive their first delivery free.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Sprouts employs more than 28,000 team members and operates nearly 300 stores in 16 states from coast to coast.

Keep reading: