The Pain Points Of Prepared Foods

Shoppers in Tyson Foods Inc.’s Unconventional Shopper Connections experiment discussed their issues with the prepared foods shopping experience.

“Purchasing prepared foods from the supermarket should be a convenience, but it is often viewed more as a compromise by the people who do it,” said Eric LeBlanc, director of channel marketing, deli, at Tyson. “If shoppers have to compromise on the very reason they’re buying the product, does it even make sense? Yet we continue to serve undesirable products, allow subpar service and ignore shoppers’ desires for resources to help them provide their family with a satisfying meal.”

Pain-free shopping zone ahead

Imagine what would happen if we removed the pain points from the prepared foods shopping experience. We asked our test shoppers to tell us what would work for them in their ideal grocery store, and their responses affirmed their needs are realistic, uncomplicated and deliverable. They seek food that tastes good along with inspiration to create meals that satisfy. They’d also like to interact with a knowledgeable staff as well as have access to connective features like online ordering and delivery services. Giving them what they need could benefit retailers, as well. Pre-shop messaging that educates and inspires has been shown to influence meal planners in their decision making, which can help strengthen profit margins.

The ideal grocery store:

