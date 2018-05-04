Cash&Carry Smart Foodservice, a chain of warehouse-format stores catering to the foodservice industry based in Portland, Oregon, is rebranding to Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores. The change reflects more than sixty years of evolution in the foodservice industry, the company says, adding that the new name will allow it to better communicate its mission of selling quality ingredients and restaurant supplies in a simple, convenient warehouse format.

“The updated name better reflects our mission and provides a much clearer message to current and future customers about the products and services we offer. This new name is a much more accurate reflection of who we are and what we do,” said Derek Jones, president of Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores and EVP of Smart & Final Stores Inc.

Founded in 1955, Smart Foodservice has aimed to provide a convenient and economical solution, selling foodservice supplies to businesses, nonprofit organizations and households. With smaller locations focused on convenience, the retailer has been able to reach more customers and expand into new markets and states. Smart Foodservice says it will continue to utilize its day-to-day business model and add warehouse stores across its markets.

“This approach will not only better emphasize the go-to market strategy but will also offer restaurants and businesses the same competitive advantage that is available to some of the largest foodservice operators,” the company said in a statement.

Headquartered near Portland, Oregon, Smart Foodservice is a subsidiary of Smart & Final and has operated throughout the Northwest for more than 60 years. The division has 63 wholesale stores located in Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada and Utah.

