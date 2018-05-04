NGA Presents Great American Award To Doc’s Food Stores President

The National Grocers Association has recognized Jim Brown, president of Doc’s Food Stores, with the Clarence G. Adamy Great American Award, the association’s highest honor for government relations and public affairs efforts. The award was presented on May 1 by NGA EVP Greg Ferrara during the Oklahoma Grocers Association Chairman’s Dinner in Oklahoma City.

“Jim Brown is one of those members who constantly goes above and beyond to help NGA get wins for the independent supermarket industry,” said Ferrara. “Whether it’s bringing a delegation of retailers to Washington, D.C. each year or hosting elected officials in his store, Jim is focused on building relationships and helping policymakers understand the important role independent supermarkets play across Oklahoma and the nation.

“NGA’s member companies are dedicated and committed to the success of the industry, and NGA is proud to be the voice of independent grocers. We are lucky to have people like Jim, who are tireless advocates for our industry’s public policy agenda and have helped build NGA into the respected organization that it is today. Simply put, our industry is better today because of the work of people like Jim Brown.”

Established in 1982, the Clarence G. Adamy Great American Award is NGA’s most distinguished government relations award that is presented to an individual or company whose leadership in the food industry best exemplifies active and effective participation in government relations as a citizen and industry representative. Public affairs participation is a broad concept reflecting service to people as a whole or the community at large. Service may include but is not limited to charitable, political, educational or other activities establishing exemplary leadership on behalf of the food industry.

The award’s namesake, Clarence Adamy, was a past president of the National Association of Food Chains and was active in public and government affairs, having served as patronage chief and personnel director of the Republican National Committee during the Eisenhower Years in the 1950s and as a member of the Bradley Commission in 1956 that made Veteran Pension recommendations. He was highly regarded due to his advocacy on behalf of the industry when it was facing government investigations concerning pricing during an inflation period in the 1970s, says NGA.

