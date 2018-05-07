Hallmark Expands Signature Mother’s Day Collection

With an estimated 133 Mother’s Day cards exchanged per year, Mother’s Day is the third-largest holding for giving greeting cards. This year, Hallmark Signature Mother’s Day cards feature new designs paired with custom messages. The collection features more than 100 Mother’s Day cards, including Spanish sentiments and cards with 14K gold-plated necklaces.

“At Hallmark, we believe that every mom deserves to hear how amazing she is, especially on Mother’s Day, and we want to help people tell the moms in their life what she means to them with a Signature card that is as special as she is,” said Lindsey Roy, chief marketing officer, Hallmark Greetings. “When you care enough to put what you feel in your heart into words, it is the best gift for a mom. It can change her world.”

This Mother’s Day, Hallmark also is introducing a new national marketing campaign aimed at inspiring people to take the time to put what’s in their heart into words to honor the mom in their lives. This campaign includes mom and actress Julie Bowen’s voice for Hallmark’s “When you care enough to put it into words” TV commercial.

“Our hope is that Signature cards will help people recognize and celebrate all types of moms and mom figures in their lives this Mother’s Day,” Roy said. “Mother’s Day is a time to celebrate all moms—your own mom, your mom friends, people who have been like a mom to you, and so many more. Telling someone what they mean to you, or what a great mom they are, can make all the difference in someone’s day.”

