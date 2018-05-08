Food Lion Celebrates Hunger Relief Efforts At Annual ‘Feedy’s’ Awards

Food Lion held its third annual “Feedy’s” awards last week at its corporate headquarters in Salisbury, North Carolina. The annual event honored food banks, community partners and Food Lion associates, who helped the company donate more than 380 million meals of its 500 million meals by 2020 commitment.

Food Lion honored its partnerships with 30 local food banks through years-of-service awards and presented child hunger grants to Feeding America and 15 food banks through the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation, totaling $165,000.

Additionally, six awards were distributed recognizing an individual hunger hero, a Food Lion store, two Food Lion associates, one corporation and a food bank partner of the year for their passion and commitment to fighting hunger every day.

A drawing was held awarding Americus Second Harvest Food Bank of Coastal Georgia, located in Savannah, Georgia, with a $10,000 walk-in cooler and pantry makeover, and all food bank partners received a surprise gift of $1,000 in Food Lion gift cards to help them support those in need.

Throughout the year, Food Lion Feeds partners with its customers to end hunger through its “Summers Without Hunger,” “Holidays Without Hunger” and Food Lion Feeds Apple Bag in-store campaigns in partnership with Feeding America. When customers purchase these specially marked items, Food Lion Feeds donates six meals to Feeding America and local member food banks.

“At Food Lion, we believe no one should have to choose between dinner and rent, or gas and groceries, and we know today one in eight Americans are struggling with that choice every day,” said Emma Inman, director of external communications and community relations at Food Lion. “Our passion is helping to nourish and feed families through healthy, fresh, low-price groceries in the towns and cities we serve and shorten the lines at local food banks. Through this annual event, we will celebrate the local hunger heroes in our communities and honor those who are working to make sure no one goes hungry.”

This year’s Feedy’s winners include:

“Lion Heart” Irene Moore, Solid Rock Apostolic Holiness Church Food Pantry from Chesapeake, Virginia. The Lion Heart award recognizes an individual that demonstrates outstanding skills in coordinating and motivating groups of donors and volunteers for Food Lion Feeds’ hunger-relief projects to benefit partner food banks.

The “Food King” Feeding America Southwest Virginia, from Salem, Virginia. The “Food King” award honors a food bank that demonstrates an outstanding commitment to ending hunger through financial support, innovation, encouragement and by motivating others to take leadership roles in hunger-relief programs and community involvement.

“Lion’s Pride” Stephen Sanchez, Food Lion store associate, Fayetteville, North Carolina— The “Lion’s Pride” award recognizes a Food Lion associate that demonstrates outstanding skills in coordinating and motivating associates and volunteers for hunger-relief projects for the benefit of Food Lion Feeds and its partner food banks.

The “Store That Roars,” Store 424 from Banner Elk, North Carolina. The “Store That Roars” award honors a store that demonstrates outstanding skills in coordinating and motivating store associates, customers and volunteers for hunger-relief projects to benefit Food Lion Feeds and its partner food banks.

Food Lion launched Food Lion Feeds, its hunger-relief platform, in 2014 with a commitment to donate 500 million meals by 2020. To date, the company has contributed more than 380 million meals toward this goal.

Established in 1957, Food Lion has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 63,000 associates.

