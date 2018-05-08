Former Starbucks Exec Takes The Helm At Caveman Foods

Lafayette, California-based Caveman Foods, maker of paleo-friendly snacks, has appointed former Starbucks executive and global CPG veteran Jeff Hansberry as president and CEO.

Hansberry joins Caveman with more than 25 years of CPG food and beverage experience in sales, marketing and GM in the U.S. and abroad. Most recently, he served as the president and chief commercial officer at Advantage Solutions, a sales and marketing agency, where he was responsible for enterprise strategy and growth. Prior to Advantage, he served in a number of senior executive roles at Starbucks between 2010 and 2016, first as president of global channel development, then as president of Asia Pacific and finally as the president of Evolution Fresh, a brand of cold-pressed juices and smoothies.

Prior to Starbucks, Hansberry spent five years with E&J Gallo Winery, where he was responsible for leading the company’s flagship popular-priced brand portfolio. His background also includes 17 years at Procter & Gamble where he held positions of increasing responsibility in sales, marketing and GM, both in the U.S. and abroad.

“Jeff is an instrumental addition to the Caveman Foods team at this pivotal moment in the company’s growth,” said Pat O’Dea, executive chairman. “As we continue to build excitement and momentum around Caveman Foods, Jeff’s global perspective and experience building and scaling emerging brands will be invaluable to our business.”

“I am very excited to join Caveman Foods as we continue to build the brand’s leadership position in the fast-growing healthy snacks category,” said Hansberry. “The company’s purpose-driven commitment to encourage and inspire healthier eating through delicious paleo snacks is a source of personal inspiration.”

Hansberry holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Pittsburgh, and a master’s in business administration from the Katz Graduate School of Business at the University of Pittsburgh.

