Krause’s Market Wins Its Third ‘Beef Stampede’ Championship

Krause’s Market’s Garrison, North Dakota, store topped nearly 400 grocery retailers from across the nation during Supervalu Inc.’s annual “Beef Stampede” merchandising contest. Scoring a perfect 75 out of 75 possible points, the retailer clinched its third win in the past four years.

The Beef Stampede is held every fall to showcase beef as the go-to protein of choice for dinner. Hundreds of grocery retailers nationwide served by Supervalu’s wholesale distribution business participated in the contest, resulting in two regional finalists and one national grand prizewinner.

“It was great to see the outstanding efforts again this year from all of our participating retailers across the country to engage their customers and communities in the Beef Stampede,” said Tony Ott, director of merchandising, meat and seafood, for Supervalu’s central region. “Krause’s creativeness, hard work and passion for the Beef Stampede differentiated them from the hundreds of other retailers nationwide. We congratulate them on their third Beef Stampede National Grand Championship.”

Krause’s winning Beef Stampede campaign featured a comprehensive plan that included advertising in the local paper, radio spots featuring voice-overs by Roy McKenzie—Krause’s meat department manager in Garrison, and several social media promotions. Krause’s also worked with the North Dakota Beef Commission, which provided them with recipes, signage and an array of prizes to give away during the promotion. Western-themed décor was featured throughout the store, and each department displayed cross-merchandising items to tie in with the Beef Stampede promotion.

Krause’s successfully executed a Beef Bundle sale that generated more than $16,000 in sales alone during the contest. Key store events included a drive-by ribeye dinner in the parking lot, beef cooking and cutting seminars and a chili-cooking contest. The store also held several community fundraising events highlighting beef for a chili feed and also a burger feed, with the proceeds going to the Benedictine Living Center of Garrison, a local retirement community.

“We enjoy watching how the Beef Stampede event brings our entire staff, our suppliers and the community together,” said Dalles Krause and Kari Olson, co-owners of the Krause’s Markets in Garrison, Hazen and Washburn, North Dakota. “Roy McKenzie and his team provide a great service and an abundance of quality meats and cuts to our customers 52 weeks a year. When this team puts in that extra effort for the Beef Stampede promotion, the community really supports their efforts. It’s nice to be recognized by the industry, and we love adding a third Bull trophy to our herd!”

Krause and Olson, brother and sister and fourth-generation Krause’s family grocers, purchased the Garrison store location in 2006. The Krause family has been in the grocery business since 1944 and part of the Supervalu organization since the beginning.

