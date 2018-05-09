Smithfield Partnership Brings Chef’d Meal Kits To Stores Nationwide

Chef’d meal kits are arriving at grocery stores nationwide thanks to a new partnership with Smithfield Foods. The kits are available now in 27 states at more than a dozen retailers, including Costco, Harris Teeter, Tops, Hy-vee, Weis and Gelson’s Markets.

“In partnership with Smithfield Foods, Chef’d can combine its ecommerce insights, product development expertise, best-in-class manufacturing assembly, and culinary excellence with Smithfield’s unique knowledge of product development and in-store marketing, strong sourcing capabilities and distribution network, and understanding of retail customers,” Chef’d said in a statement.

“Meal kits are the fastest-growing channel across the entire food industry,” says Sean Butler, SVP of retail at Chef’d. “The expansion of Chef’d into retail enables us to serve the large group of shoppers who have never tried a meal kit but are eager for non-subscription solutions. Our goal is to give more shoppers more meals in more places to help them eat better, save time and explore new flavors.”

According to food data company Food Genius, as many as 80 percent of Americans don’t know what they are having for dinner by 4 p.m. that same day. Chef’d hopes to capitalize on that trend by providing a solution for these time-constrained shoppers through inspiration, convenience and value. According to Chef’d, Chefd.com, which features thousands of recipes for next-day delivery, has been the only non-subscription meal store from its launch. The company’s retail partnerships extend Chef’d meal kits to new audiences and occasions.

Each kit offered in stores features ready-to-cook, pre-portioned ingredients, including fresh herbs, leafy greens, and USDA Choice proteins. The kits are designed for convenience, the company says, with total prep-to-plate times of 10 to 30 minutes, and 1-2 pan clean up. Chef’d’s in-store offerings feature “elevated versions of weeknight dinner classics,” including 20 Clove Garlic Chicken with Mashed Purple Potatoes and Spinach; Weeknight Chicken Pad Thai with Carrots and Sugar Snap Peas; and Black Truffle Butter Sirloin Steaks with Roasted Garlic Potatoes and Asparagus.

In-store meal kits serve two or more and start at $14.99.

“Chef’d looks forward to rapid expansion in the coming months. As the market leader in the industry, we are dedicated to investing in new technology to continue to enhance the at-home cooking experience and to provide greater value to our customers,” says Kyle Ransford, CEO of Chef’d.

