Giant Food Becomes Official Grocer Of Philadelphia Phillies

Major League Baseball’s Philadelphia Phillies and Giant Food Stores are entering into a new partnership. With this multi-year agreement, Giant now is the “Official Grocer of the Phillies” and will have a visible presence at Citizens Bank Ballpark, but the agreement extends beyond the park and into local communities with food relief and nutrition drives.

“Like the Phillies, Giant Food Stores has a long history in Pennsylvania,” said David Buck, Phillies EVP. “Our new partnership brings a natural synergy both at the ballpark and in the community, and we are proud to welcome Giant as the ‘Official Grocer of the Phillies.'”

At the center of the partnership is a shared commitment to community. The Phillies and Giant will work side-by-side to provide help and resources to community organizations through the following programs:

Participation in Phans Feeding Families. Giant will enrich the Phillies’ summer hunger relief program held in conjunction with hunger-relief agency Philabundance.

Sponsorship of the Phillies Phitness program. Giant will bring its expertise in nutrition to the program that benefits school-aged children throughout the Philadelphia area.

Support of the Phillies Week of Giving. Giant will work together with the Phillies to provide turkeys as part of cooked meals for the homeless at the Bethesda Project.

“As we celebrate our 95th year in Pennsylvania, we are thrilled to join with our hometown team both inside and outside of the ballpark,” said Matt Simon, Giant VP of marketing. “We feel we can ‘hit for the fences’ in our communities alongside the Phillies as we fight hunger and help keep kids healthy.”

In addition, Giant also will sponsor the Phillies’ Phanatic MVP Kids Club. Fans 14 and under are invited to join the legions of young fans who are members of the Phanatic MVP Club.

Recently, Giant hosted the Phillies Rally bus at four of its greater Philadelphia area stores. Customers enjoyed giveaways, raffles for Phillies tickets and autographed items, Giant giveaways, coupons and more. Giant also provided the cake for the Phillie Phanatic birthday party last month.

Giant Food Stores, which serves residents in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, has more than 170 neighborhood stores and offers home delivery, online/mobile ordering, fuel centers, pharmacies and in-store nutritionists.

