Craig Coyle, senior sales director for Bimbo Bakeries USA, will be honored with the Max Stone Trade Relations Award during the New Jersey Food Council (NJFC) 2018 Trade Relations Conference on Wednesday, May 16, at Harrah’s Resort & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The Max Stone Award is named in honor of the longtime trade relations leader for Best Foods CPC in recognition of his accomplished career in New Jersey.

Coyle is being recognized for his years of hard work and volunteerism to support the mission of NJFC.

“Craig Coyle represents the very best in trade relations. His partnership with the Food Council and extraordinary relationships in the food industry are exceptional. This recognition represents our appreciation of his outstanding commitment, especially during these rapidly changing times,” said NJFC President Linda Doherty.

Coyle is senior director of sales for Bimbo Bakeries in the New Jersey market. He is responsible for the DSD sales and distribution of Bimbo Bakeries brands including Thomas’, Entenmanns, Arnold, Sara Lee, Maiers, Freihofer’s and several others. He has been employed in the baking industry for 38 years. Coyle started working with the Thomas’ English Muffin brand in Totowa, New Jersey, in 1980.

Coyle is involved in several charitable organizations in New Jersey, especially in the Jersey Shore area, where he resides. Some of the organizations he has been involved with include the New Jersey Special Olympics, Rebuilding Warriors, the New Jersey Irish Festival at Monmouth Park, the Annual Thanksgiving Food Basket Donations and Christmas Toy Drives in Monmouth County. He also is an executive board member with the Belmar Friendly Sons of the Shillelagh, a 1200 member organization that is a vital part of helping the Belmar community and those less fortunate at the Jersey Shore.

The conference also will feature the NJFC’s third annual “Chef Cook-off Challenge,” an opportunity for retail food industry chefs to showcase their culinary skills and compete for the NJFC Best Chef 2018 award. The event will conclude with a curtain-closing golf event at Galloway National Golf Club on May 17 at 9 a.m. in Galloway, New Jersey.

Dan Croce, SVP of operations for Acme Markets will present the event’s keynote address on “The State of the Food Industry.”

