Three Pennsylvania Whole Foods Install EV Charging Stations

Blink Charging Co., an electric vehicle (EV) charging station operator, has deployed charging stations at three Pennsylvania Whole Foods Markets.

The Whole Foods units will connect to the Blink Network, a cloud-based system that operates, manages and tracks Blink EV charging stations. Any Whole Foods shopper with an electric vehicle will be able to use the charging stations, and they can be located using Blink’s free app.

“Whole Foods Market has always been on the front lines of innovation in sustainability, so we are eager to be working with them on their new locations,” said Blink CEO Mike Calise. “Whole Foods knows that providing Blink Charging Stations at their stores not only delivers a needed amenity for their EV customers, it also provides the infrastructure for the future of transportation which has already reached a tipping point.”

The Whole Foods locations featuring the charging stations are: Lancaster (Fruitville Pike); Spring House (Bethlehem Pike); and Exton (N. Pottstown Pike).

“Providing Blink Charging services to Whole Foods shoppers is an exciting endeavor because it supports our commitment to making EV charging more accessible,” said Calise. “Blink is the only charging station provider that is entirely vertically integrated, and so with every installation, we’re able to make sure EV drivers will always have a place to charge, no matter where they go.”

Blink Charging also owns and operates EV charging equipment predominantly under the Blink brand, as well as ChargePoint, General Electric (GE) and SemaConnect brands. Blink Charging has strategic property partners across multiple business sectors including multifamily residential and commercial properties, airports, colleges, municipalities, parking garages, shopping malls, retail parking, schools and workplaces.

