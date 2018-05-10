7-Eleven Tests Coffee Sodas In First-Ever Self-Chilling Cans

7-Eleven Inc. is rolling two launches into one with the introduction of its proprietary Fizzics Sparkling Cold Brew Coffee in the first self-chilling cans available to the public in the U.S. During the test launch, Fizzics drinks are available exclusively at select participating 7-Eleven stores.

Created by The Joseph Co. International Inc., the Chill-Can technology is being tested at 15 Los Angeles-area 7-Eleven stores.

Fizzics is available in three flavors—Regular, French Vanilla and Caramel. Made with 100 percent Arabica beans and all natural flavors, each 8.4-oz. can of the fizzy brew contains 50 calories, 10 grams of sugar and less than 80 mg of caffeine.

The Chill-Can containers are purchased at ambient temperature and chilled when ready to consume. When activated, the patented technology utilizes reclaimed CO2, and the process automatically chills the can and the sparkling coffee beverage inside. The self-chilling can has been recognized by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), NASA and the U.S. Army.

“Because the self-chilling can technology is so groundbreaking, we wanted to introduce it with a super innovative beverage,” said Tim Cogil, 7-Eleven director of private brands. “Sparkling coffee sodas met all the criteria. Previously available in some coffee shops, a handful of exclusive canned carbonated brews began showing up last summer. Fizzics will be the first that can be chilled on demand, bringing a new level of convenience to customers who want to enjoy a chilled drink whenever and wherever they are.”

Chilling the can is simple:

Consumers place the can on a flat surface, turn the can upside down and twist the base to activate until a constant hissing noise can be heard. The can should not be handled or touched after activation until the hissing stops. The warmth of being handheld can inhibit the cooling process. The can should not be turned right side up until hissing stops—about 75 to 90 seconds. Once the hissing stops, consumers can return the can to an upright position, open and drink.

“For more than 60 years, companies have been trying to crack the code on creating a viable, easy-to-use self-chilling can that could be made available to the general public,” said 7-Eleven in a statement. “After more than 25 years in development, the Joseph Company patented the technology behind the world’s first and only chill on-demand can.”

The patented Chill-Can and the MicroCool technology created by The Joseph Co. utilizes a built-in heat exchange unit in concert with reclaimed CO2 to create its chilling technology. The EPA award-winning process uses CO2 that is recaptured from the atmosphere and is reused. The Chill-Can is 100 percent recyclable and does not introduce any new CO2 to the atmosphere.

