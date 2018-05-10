Online Startup Green Market Store Targets Health-Conscious Shoppers

Kimley Armour, founder of the startup Green Market Store, is a new contender in the health-conscious and eco-friendly e-commerce space. Armour’s goal is for Green Market Store to provide affordable, healthy product choices to online shoppers.

The online store features hundreds of food and supplement products, including spices, sauces, breakfast cereals, nutrition bars and chocolates. It also offers shoppers health and wellness products such as homeopathic cold remedies, bath salts, lotions and fragrances. Parents will find healthy options for babies that include food, formulas, diapers and body care. The store also offers green toys and utensils for young children and special herbal tea blends for expecting and lactating mothers. Green Market Store also carries a variety of eco-friendly household products, including cleaners, water filtration devices, compostable food waste bags and disposable corn starch utensils.

Armour also hopes for her site to serve as an education resource. Green Market Store offers a library of articles intended to “educate consumers about the toxic chemicals and dangers found in everyday household products.”

“I want consumers to be educated about the products they buy. Many people don’t know how toxic and potentially dangerous a lot of the products on the market are today. My goal is to empower people to make healthier shopping decisions by giving them both relevant, accurate information and a shopping platform with holistic values and exceptional products,” said Armour.

The online store gives both individual shoppers and businesses the option to buy in bulk and reduce the cost per item. Green Market Store clientele also can take advantage of monthly promotions on select items.

Keep reading: