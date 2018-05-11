Stater Bros. Honors Two Men Who Have 50 Or More Years’ Service

Stater Bros. Markets recently recognized “family” members who reached milestone years of service in their careers, including 55-year and 50-year team members.

Through the “Family” Service Awards Program established in 1987, Stater Bros. team members reaching five, 10 and 15 years of service are recognized with a gold pin that signifies their years with the company.

Honorees reaching 20, 25, 30, 35, 40, 45, 50 and 55 years of service in 2018 were invited to an Awards Banquet held at the Riverside Convention Center. Those in attendance were recognized for their dedicated years of service and were presented with a gold Service Award pin decorated with gemstones.

Milestone Years reached THIS YEAR TOTAL Company Honorees since 1987 Celebrating 55 years of service 1 1 Celebrating 50 years of service 1 4 Celebrating 45 years of service 4 39 Celebrating 40 years of service 34 213 Celebrating 35 years of service 54 680 Celebrating 30 years of service 216 1621 Celebrating 25 years of service 94 2797 Celebrating 20 years of service 144 4139 548 9494

This year, Howard Rice, a foreperson in the Stater Bros. Distribution Center in San Bernardino, celebrated 55 years of service to the company.

Rice noted, “After 55 years I still love working for Stater Bros. and am thankful to the company for making it possible for me to put my daughter through college.”

Merchandising Specialist Bob Dahl was recognized for 50 years of service.

“I am proud that so many employees have chosen to make Stater Bros. their career. It has been said that you judge a person by the company they keep…and a company by the people they keep. In my 40 years in the grocery industry, I’ve never seen such a loyal team—dedicated to the mission of serving their company, customers and community—as our Stater Bros. ‘Family’,” said Pete Van Helden, CEO of Stater Bros. Markets. “We are proudly celebrating 82 years of serving our ‘valued’ customers and this is because of the hard work and dedication of our loyal ‘family’ members.”

Stater Bros. was founded in 1936 in Yucaipa, California, and has grown steadily through the years to become the largest privately owned supermarket chain in Southern California and the largest private employer in both San Bernardino County and Riverside County. The company currently operates 171 Supermarkets, and there are approximately 18,000 members of the Stater Bros. Supermarket Family. Since 2008, Stater Bros. Markets and Stater Bros. Charities have contributed more than $80 million in food and funds to local Southern California communities.