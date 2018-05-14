Green Giant has partnered with Smith Design to launch three limited edition cans that feature the artwork of patients of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Smith Design donated design, production and project management services to create these special cans of sweet peas, whole kernel sweet corn and cut green beans with colorful labels that integrate the artwork of young St. Jude patients. Smith Design developed visual reference for the patients and was an integral part of the “art party” that Green Giant held at St. Jude in Memphis, Tennessee.

“It was an honor for us to work directly with the artists/patients at St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital to launch these Green Giant Limited Edition cans,” said Jenna Smith, president of Smith Design. “Smith Design has pledged to donate 1 percent of our time to give back to the community so our involvement with this partnership is part of our mission.”

Smith Design says it worked closely with the Green Giant team on a design that showcases the specialness of the labels while communicating the Green Giant brand and product imagery so that consumers will easily find the vegetables that they are shopping for.

The mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is to advance cures, and means of prevention, for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment.

