BJ’s Wholesale Club Adds Same-Day Online Ordering And Pickup

BJ’s Wholesale Club has updated its website with new features like Shop BJs.com–Pick Up in Club. The new online ordering service allows shoppers to place their order and then pick it up in the club on the same day. The updated site also allows shoppers to add digital coupons to select online orders.

BJ’s members can purchase items on BJs.com and pick them up in any one of BJ’s 215 clubs in as little as two hours.

Add-to-Card coupons that previously were only available to use in-club will now be able to be applied to Shop BJs.com–Pick Up in Club orders and orders placed on BJs.com. Members can select coupons at coupons.BJs.com to add digitally to their card, and the savings will be automatically applied at checkout on BJs.com or in-club. BJ’s also accepts all manufacturers’ coupons.

The website also has been given a new look and feel. The new home page showcases featured products, top categories, personalized recommendations and seasonal solutions.

In addition to its exclusive Wellsley Farms and Berkley Jensen brands as well as national brands, BJ’s also sells USDA Choice meats, produce and organic product, many of them in supermarket sizes. BJ’s also is the only major membership warehouse club to accept all manufacturers’ coupons.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ’s Wholesale Club operates 215 clubs and 134 BJ’s Gas locations in 16 states. BJ’s is wholly owned by affiliates of Leonard Green & Partners, CVC Capital Partners and its management team.