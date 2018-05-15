H-E-B Creates Chief Digital Officer Position As E-Commerce Grows

H-E-B has appointed Jag Bath to the newly created position of chief digital officer, overseeing all of the company’s digital products and services. The appointment was made as H-E-B continues to expand its omnichannel offerings across Texas.

Bath, an entrepreneur and innovator, will continue in his current role as CEO of Favor Delivery, the on‑demand delivery service founded in 2013 that is now a wholly owned subsidiary of H-E-B. In his dual role, Bath will report to H-E-B COO Martin Otto.

“Jag is a leading national figure in the digital space and this appointment reflects the central importance of building out H-E-B’s omnichannel service to meet customers’ evolving needs and expectations,” Otto said. “Our primary goal is to enable our customers to shop, pay for and receive their products in whatever way they choose—all while delivering an exceptional customer experience.”

“I’m excited to take on this new role as we accelerate H-E-B’s efforts to become the digital industry leader in Texas,” said Bath. “The investment we are making is reflective of the importance of building out new digital products and services to complement H-E-B’s world-class brick-and-mortar stores.”

This news is the latest in a series of announcements, strategic investments in technology and partnerships that H-E-B has forged to enhance its digital offerings in Texas, the company says. In addition to Favor, these include HEBtoyou Delivery and H-E-B Curbside, which is available in more than 100 locations and is on track to reach 200 locations in 2018. HEB.com also offers customers the ability to order and ship grocery, drugstore and general merchandise products to 48 states and military bases worldwide.

With sales of $25 billion, H-E-B operates 400 stores in Texas and Mexico. The San Antonio-based company employs more than 109,000 people in Texas and Mexico and serves millions of customers in more than 300 communities.

