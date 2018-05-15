Tribali Foods Launches Clean Meat Patties At Super Targets Nationwide

Tribali Foods, a purveyor of “clean” free-range chicken and grass-fed beef patties, has launched two of its varieties— Mediterranean Style Beef and Chipotle Chicken—in 185 Super Target locations from coast to coast. The patties are Paleo certified, Whole30 approved, Non-GMO Project Verified and free of gluten, dairy and soy.

Launched in San Marino, California, in 2017, Tribali Foods products have been available in the freezer section of natural retailers across the West Coast, including Whole Foods Markets, Erewhon, Bristol Farms and Lazy Acres. This launch at Target expands the brand’s footprint across the nation.

“As a young startup in the organic food industry, we are thrilled for the opportunity to introduce more people to our delicious patties as they are shopping at their local Super Target,” said CEO and Founder Angela Bicos Mavridis. “Both of the products we’re initially launching at Target are delicious, healthy options for a weeknight dinner or a summer cookout, and we look forward to hearing about the creative ways our new customers incorporate Tribali into their meals.”

As a Holistic Nutritionist, Mavridis says she created the brand to make eating healthier more convenient and delicious. After a 35-year stint as a vegetarian, Mavridis rediscovered the Paleo diet, which mirrored the culinary traditions of her Greek upbringing. In turn, she realized high quality and humanely raised animal proteins, a colorful variety of vegetables and fruits and a dose of high-quality fats were what made her feel healthy, happy, satiated and energized.

Cooked from frozen and ready-to-serve in minutes, Tribali meats are sustainably sourced from family farms where animals are raised humanely without any added antibiotics or added hormones, the company says. Blended with locally sourced herbs and vegetables like shiitake mushrooms, poblanos and fire-roasted garlic, Tribali’s patties “capture exciting flavor profiles from around the globe without any added sugar, preservatives, binders or fillers.”

Last month, the editorial team at Eat This, Not That! selected the Chipotle Chicken patties as one of the best, healthiest meals in the freezer aisle. In addition, Tribali was named Best New Frozen Product through the biannual Nexty Awards program at Natural Products Expo West in March.

