Eddie Lund Takes The Helm Of Allen Lund Co. After Father’s Passing

The Allen Lund Co. (ALC) has promoted VP of Sales and Operations Eddie Lund to the role of president. He transitions into the position after the recent passing of his father, Mr. D. Allen Lund.

Lund began his career with ALC in 1994 as a broker in the Portland office and was promoted to assistant manager in 1995. Relocating to Texas, he took the reins of ALC San Antonio in 1997 and in 2002 was promoted to VP-sales and branch operations, moving to corporate headquarters in La Cañada Flintridge, California.

“I am honored to be president of the Allen Lund Company. Our executive team is determined to continue the legacy which my dad created—a legacy of taking great care of our employees, customers and community,” Lund said. “I am looking forward to meeting the challenges this ever-changing industry provides.”

Lund is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame with a degree in finance. Upon graduation, he joined the Los Angeles Dodgers minor league system for four years.

Specializing as a national third-party transportation broker with nationwide offices and more than 490 employees, ALC works with shippers and carriers across the nation to arrange dry, refrigerated (specializing in produce), and flatbed freight. The company also has a logistics and software division, ALC Logistics, and an international division.

