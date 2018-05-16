Amazon Rolls Out New Discounts For Prime Members At Whole Foods

Staring May 16, select Amazon Prime members will receive an additional 10 percent off sale items at Whole Foods Market. Sale items typically include hundreds of products throughout the store, plus weekly deep discounts on select best-selling items. These savings are available now in all stores across Florida and will expand to all Whole Foods Market and Whole Foods Market 365 stores nationwide starting this summer.

“Exclusive savings at Whole Foods Market join the unparalleled combination of benefits for Prime members in the U.S., including unlimited fast, free shipping and great entertainment,” Amazon said in a statement. “Prime members will receive these exclusive deals and savings by scanning their Whole Foods Market app at checkout.”

The app is available to download at amazon.com/primesavings.

Prime member deals will be prominently featured in store. Customers also can go to the Whole Foods Market app to learn about each week’s offers. The following deals will be in Florida stores from May 16 through May 22, with new and exclusive offers rotating weekly:

Sustainably-sourced, wild-caught halibut steaks: $9.99/lb., save $10/lb.

Organic strawberries: 1 lb. for $2.99, save $2

Cold brew coffee at Allegro coffee bars: 50 percent off 16 oz.

Kind granola: 11 oz. bag 2/$6

365 Everyday Value sparkling water: 12-pack case buy one, get one free

Magic Mushroom Powder: 50 percent off

Plus, an additional 10 percent off hundreds of sale items throughout the store

“We’re thrilled for Whole Foods Market to be part of the Prime experience,” said John Mackey, co-founder and CEO of Whole Foods Market. “By offering greater discounts on sale items, and exclusive deals like $10 off a pound for sustainably sourced, wild-caught halibut, launching savings for Prime members is an amazing opportunity to bring our industry-leading quality standards and delicious food to more customers at a better price.”

This is the latest benefit for Prime members shopping Whole Foods Market. Earlier this year, the companies launched free two-hour delivery on Whole Foods Market groceries through Prime Now in 10 cities, with more to come in 2018. Eligible Prime members also receive 5 percent Back on Whole Foods Market purchases when using the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card.

“This new Prime benefit at Whole Foods Market is a perfect pairing of healthy and delicious food at even more affordable prices,” said Cem Sibay, VP, Amazon Prime. “Our vision is that every day Prime makes your life better, easier and more fun, and shopping at Whole Foods Market with exclusive deals and savings is all of this and more.”

Amazon and Whole Foods Market have reduced prices for all customers on hundreds of grocery staples and fresh foods across the store, including: responsibly farmed salmon, raw shrimp and tilapia; organic baby kale and organic broccoli; animal welfare-rated lean ground beef; and organic and no-antibiotic, boneless skinless chicken breasts. Amazon also has launched Amazon Lockers, where customers can pick up and return eligible Amazon purchases, at nearly 400 Whole Foods Market stores nationwide. Plus, customers now can shop for Amazon devices, such as Echo and Fire TV, while grabbing groceries at select stores.

To get started, customers can download the Whole Foods Market app, sign in with their Amazon account and then scan the app’s Prime Code at checkout. Or, customers can opt in to use their phone number to save at checkout.

Keep reading: