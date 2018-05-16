Hank’s Partners With Celtic To Deepen East Coast Distribution

Hank’s Gourmet Beverages has signed a new brokerage deal with Vermont-based Celtic Marketing Food Brokers, which represents specialty and natural foods.

According to Philadelphia-based Hank’s, the new deal will further the distribution of Hank’s craft soda flavors into chain and independent supermarkets, specialty stores and gourmet markets all along the East Coast, from South Florida to northern Maine.

“When it comes to driving brands in supermarkets and the rest of the specialty grocery channel, Celtic is one of the true leaders and innovators, a company hard-wired to a network of retailers that makes perfect sense for the growth of our authentic, craft drinks,” said John Salvatore, CEO and co-founder of Hank’s Gourmet Beverages. “They have a hand-picked team of real experts and seasoned category leaders with amazing relationships, many of whom come from some of the very largest and most sophisticated chains where we hope to gain a foothold. It was a smart and natural fit with Celtic from day one. We know they can grow our brand and help drive real volume.”

Celtic began representing Hank’s to a few strategic accounts at the start of 2018; now, its entire network and sales force is fully engaged and in the field.

“We were elated to hear that Hank’s was prepared to both widen and deepen their distribution up and down the entire East Coast from their Mid-Atlantic stronghold,” said Dan Hughes, founder and president of Celtic. “With such a current and passionate fan following and a reputation for authenticity and great flavors, they’re a perfect fit in a vital category within our client portfolio. We look forward to scaling and accelerating the number of stores where consumers will soon find Hank’s.”

Hank’s also supplies single-serve, brown-bottle root beer to on-premise accounts including casual restaurants.

All seven of Hank’s gourmet flavors are available to retailers through Celtic in both single-serve bottles and four-packs.

Hank’s introduced its gourmet root beer in 1995, a product designed to remind loyal Philadelphians of their city’s heritage as the birthplace of root beer itself.

The company’s portfolio includes Diet Root Beer, Orange Cream, Vanilla Cream, Wishniak Black Cherry, Birch Beer and Grape.