Big Y Names Christian D’Amour To Head Table & Vine Division

Big Y Foods has appointed Christian D’Amour as senior manager of its Table & Vine division, which is focused on fine wine, local beer, craft spirits and gourmet foods.

D’Amour will be responsible for Table & Vine’s sales, marketing and operations. His responsibilities include the flagship location in West Springfield, Massachusetts, as well as seven in-store Table & Vine departments in Big Y World Class Markets in Massachusetts and the beer category in all Connecticut stores.

D’Amour began his career at Big Y at 14 years of age as a service clerk in the Longmeadow, Massachusetts, store. After graduating from college, he worked as a sales and marketing representative for an insurance company in Providence, Rhode Island, from 2011-14. He then rejoined Big Y in its store director training program. By 2015, he was appointed assistant store director in the Wilbraham World Class Market and later that same year served as store director in the Southampton store. D’Amour was then store director at the Wilbraham store until 2017, when he assumed the role of store manager at the flagship Table & Vine store.

Christian is the son of Charles L. D’Amour, Big Y president and COO, and grandson of co-founder Gerald D’Amour. Christian holds a bachelor’s degree from St. Michael’s College in Vermont and spent a semester studying at The National University of Ireland in Galway.

New Express Gas location open in Springfield

In other news, Big Y recently opened a new Express Gas and Convenience Store located at 471 Cooley Street in Springfield, Massachusetts.

This is the seventh Big Y Express location; the other six Massachusetts stores can be found in Lee, Pittsfield, Hadley, Longmeadow, Wilbraham (on Boston Road) and South Hadley. Big Y opened its first location in Lee in 2013.

The new location contains eight gas pumps with 87, 89 and 93 octane fuel at every dispenser. The store director of this location is Yanira Febus. There are currently seven employees, and Big Y is looking to hire one or two more. The site formerly operated as Ultra Gasoline.

Big Y Foods operates 79 retail locations Massachusetts and Connecticut including 70 supermarkets, 39 pharmacies, Fresh Acres Market, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors and seven Big Y Express gas and convenience locations.