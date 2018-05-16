Dunnhumby Acquires Aptaris ‘To Help Retailers Compete’

Dunnhumby, a customer data science company, has acquired Aptaris Software, an enterprise marketing and promotions management company. The acquisition is the culmination of a strategic partnership that embedded dunnhumby customer data science into the Aptaris solution, providing retailers with what the companies say is the only end-to-end promotions management platform in the market.

Dunnhumby says the acquisition will help retailers to more effectively compete in the new data-driven economy by leveraging its leadership and expertise in customer data science.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome the Aptaris team into the dunnhumby family after such a highly successful partnership,” said Guillaume Bacuvier, CEO of dunnhumby. “This acquisition is a pivotal step for us in our goal to be the world’s leading customer data science company by enabling retailers around the globe to increase revenue and profits by delivering exceptional experiences for their customers. We look forward to using our synergies and combined assets to take our customer data science platform to the next level of innovation and deliver greater value for our clients.”

Used by retailers and their suppliers, the dunnhumby Enterprise Promotions Management platform combines dunnhumby’s customer data science-driven forecasting with Aptaris’ workflow and vendor management. The one-stop platform is intended to deliver better efficiencies at every stage of promotion management, including providing all the information needed to plan, deliver and measure every promotion within merchant and vendor teams. Many North American retailers already have implemented the platform, including Associated Wholesale Grocers, Mitchell Grocery and Weis Markets.

“I believe this is a great opportunity to bring together two companies so closely aligned so that all of our clients have the tools and insights they need to better compete and thrive in today’s data-driven economy,” said Tom O’Reilly, CEO of Aptaris. “I am looking forward to the next chapter of our new story.”

O’Reilly now is serving as a strategic consultant for dunnhumby. William Morrell, chief technology officer; Krista Gettle, SVP of product management and delivery; and John O’Reilly, SVP of sales and marketing, also will join dunnhumby in key executive positions.

With the acquisition, dunnhumby also gains a team and office in Rochester, New York.

Keep reading: