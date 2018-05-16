Food Emporium Celebrates Newest Location In Marlboro, New Jersey

Key Food Stores Co-operative, a New York-based company primarily comprising independently owned and corporate grocery stores, opened its newest The Food Emporium location in Marlboro, New Jersey, on May 11.

“Store owner Joe Doleh has worked so hard to make The Food Emporium into a beautiful store,” said John Durante, Key Food VP of business development. “The people of Marlboro are sure to love everything this highly anticipated store has to offer.”

At 26,000 s.f., the store focuses on prepared meals and to-go food options, catering options, a full line of Boars Head products, a sushi department and a juice bar. For added convenience, The Food Emporium includes a full-service florist, sells fresh-baked goods and has an open-window butcher available for custom cuts.

The new store also offers a full line of organic and gluten-free specialty items, as well as kosher and international products.

“Our goal was to create a store that offered shoppers everything they could ever want in a grocery store and more,” Doleh said. “We are beyond excited to open our doors as the first The Food Emporium in the Marlboro community.”

Founded in Brooklyn in 1937, Key Food Stores Co-operative Inc. comprises 265 primarily member-owned and corporate grocery stores with $2.7 billion in annual sales. In addition to Food Emporium, these stores operate under banners including Key Food, Food Universe, SuperFresh and Food Dynasty in all five boroughs, Long Island, upstate New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.