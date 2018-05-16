Cumberland Farms Honors Fallen Corporal With One-Day Fundraiser

Cumberland Farms will host a fundraiser for the Corporal Eugene Cole Memorial Fund on Friday, May 18, at all of its 43 retail locations across Maine.

On that day, the company will donate 10 cents for every hot and iced coffee and Chill Zone beverage purchased to the Corporal Eugene Cole Memorial Fund. Corporate Cole, 61, a Somerset County Sheriff’s officer, was killed while on duty in Norridgewock, Maine, in late April.

Cole, who entered law enforcement later in life after closing his television repair shop in 2000, was well known and respected by the community he gave his life to serve and protect.

“As part of the Maine community, we were deeply saddened by this tragedy,” said Ari Haseotes, Cumberland Farms CEO. “We hope this fundraiser will help Corporal Cole’s family during this very difficult time.”

Maine residents who wish to participate can find a local Cumberland Farms by visiting cumberlandfarms.com/stores or by following Cumberland Farms on Twitter and Integra @Cumberland Farms.

To donate directly to the Corporal Eugene Cole Memorial Fund, customers may send a check payable to The Corporal Cole Memorial Fund, c/o Bangor Savings Bank, 113 Madison Avenue, Skowhegan ME 04976.

Cumberland Farms, headquartered in Westbrook, Massachusetts, has 600 convenience stores in eight states.