Same-day grocery delivery company Instacart has named David Hahn as its new chief product officer. Hahn, a former LinkedIn executive who most recently served as president and chief product officer at GoFundMe, joins Instacart to lead the “next chapter of the company’s product and platform expansion.”

“Instacart is a once-in-a-lifetime transformative company—it makes lives easier, helps brick and mortar retail compete online and fundamentally changes the way people shop,” said Hahn. “I couldn’t be more excited about being part of a company that brings useful products and services to an increasingly digital world.”

Hahn has spent most of his career developing and launching products. He previously served as VP of product management at LinkedIn for more than nine years. In 2013—his last full year at the company—Hahn was the key architect of the monetization strategy that took product portfolio revenue from the earliest growth stages to more than $1.5 billion. He went on to join Greylock Partners as an entrepreneur in residence, where he consulted with portfolio companies on both product and monetization strategies and worked with them to explore new opportunities. Most recently, Hahn was chief product officer at GoFundMe, the world’s largest crowdsourcing platform, which has raised more than $4 billion for everything from medical expenses to start-up funding.

“David has a proven track-record of successful innovation and execution, and Instacart is delighted to have him join our executive team,” said Apoorva Mehta, Instacart founder and CEO. “We knew early in the process he was the perfect fit, both culturally and as a visionary. We can’t wait to see how David contributes to—and expands—our mission.”

