Just Add Cooking And Roche Bros. Partner On In-Store Meal Kits

Just Add Cooking, a Boston meal kit company, and Roche Bros. Supermarkets are partnering to launching grab-and-go meal kits in select Roche Bros. stores.

The kits—Brothers Marketplace meal kits by Just Add Cooking—will be sold in the stores, featuring locally sourced ingredients from Just Add Cooking. Just Add Cooking has been delivering locally sourced meal kits to customers in Greater Boston for more than five years. According to a press release, Just Add Cooking is known for its simple, 30-minute recipes; its commitment to sourcing from New England farmers and artisans; and its local, sustainable delivery practices.

The new kits, available in a choice of six recipes, make it possible to get dinner on the table in 15 to 30 minutes, and without a subscription.

“We are thrilled to launch our product at Roche Bros. Supermarkets this spring,” said Just Add Cooking CEO Jan Leife. “Our goal is twofold: to help our customers get dinner on the table quickly and easily and to support a local food system for the future of New England. We’ve been introducing our customers to great local ingredients for five years and look forward to providing a convenient, packaged option for last-minute dinners that are wholesome and made from scratch.”

During the initial launch, customers can choose from recipes like Asparagus Risotto; Broccoli Rabe & Sausage Pasta; Beef Stir-Fry; Chicken Marsala with Polenta; Irish Smoked Haddock Chowder; and Tandoori Chicken with Roasted Chickpeas. The kits contain things like fresh vegetables, proteins and spices and retail for $18.99-$21.99 for two servings.

“Our new Brothers Marketplace meal kits by Just Add Cooking combine the growing popularity of online meal kits with the convenience of shopping in-store with no subscriptions or pre-planning required,” said Adam Laliberte, director of foodservice at Roche Bros. “Partnering with Just Add Cooking to provide fresh, local and sustainable ingredients that are both delicious and support the local economy is an ideal fit for our locally owned company.”

Brothers Marketplace meal kits by Just Add Cooking will be available in select Roche Bros., Sudbury Farms and Brothers Marketplace stores beginning on May 11. For more information, stores and current recipes, visit RocheBros.com/JustAddCooking.

Roche Bros. is a family business, employing more than 4,800 associates in its 20 Roche Bros., Sudbury Farms and Brothers Marketplace grocery stores.