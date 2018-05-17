Lidl Names Fieber New President/CEO Of Its U.S. Division

Arlington, Virginia-based Lidl US announced Thursday that Johannes Fieber has been appointed president and CEO, and will assume responsibility for U.S. operations over the coming months. Fieber succeeds Brendan Proctor, who has led the U.S. expansion since June 2015.

“Lidl management thanks Brendan for his service,” the May 17 press release said.

Fieber has “extensive retail experience,” the grocer says, and has been with Lidl for about 10 years, serving in multiple Lidl countries. He has served as CEO of Lidl Sweden for the past two-plus years.

“I am honored to be able to lead our expansion in the U.S., and look forward to building on the progress that is under way,” said Fieber. “Lidl has received positive feedback from our U.S. customers, who are excited about Lidl’s unique offering and shopping experience. I look forward to continuing our expansion into additional markets this year, and introducing more customers to Lidl’s high quality products and low prices.”

Lidl operates about 10,500 stores in 28 countries, offering customers “fresh produce, meat, bakery items and a wide array of household products at the lowest possible prices.” Lidl first established its U.S. headquarters in Arlington County, Virginia, in June 2015, and now operates stores in six East Coast states.

On May 3, Lidl held the grand opening of a new store at 4700 West Broad Street in Richmond, Virginia; another is planned for May 24 at 2205 West Palmetto Street in Florence, South Carolina.

Keep reading: