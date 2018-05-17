Food Lion Tests ‘Home Chef Kitchen’ Fully Cooked Meals

Food Lion is kicking off its new Home Chef Kitchen product pilot with samples and wine pairings at select stores. The fully cooked, single-serve meals are ready to eat in minutes and come in seven varieties:

Chicken Alfredo : Grilled chicken breast in a creamy alfredo sauce, served with penne paste and green peas

Classic Meatloaf : Traditional meatloaf with a tomato sauce, green beans and home-style mashed potatoes

Hickory Pork Loin : Tender pork in a hickory brown sugar sauce with fingerling potatoes and Brussels sprouts

BBQ Pulled Pork : Slow cooked pulled pork in a barbecue sauce served with golden potatoes and green beans

Braised Short Ribs : Short ribs in a demi glaze sauce served with parmesan potatoes and baby carrots

Veggie Harvest Grain: Wheat berries, autumn spiced sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts and cranberries with an orange ginger sauce

The meals contain no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives, and each contains 310 calories or less.

As part of the product pilot, shoppers can find Home Chef Kitchen in 23 Lake Norman, North Carolina, area Food Lion stores. See the list of stores, as well as dates and time that they will be sampling the new offerings, here:

