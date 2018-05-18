Campbell Soup Co.’s CEO Steps Down Suddenly, Interim CEO Named

Campbell Soup Co. has announced that Denise M. Morrison, president, CEO and a director, has chosen to retire effective today. Keith R. McLoughlin, 61, a Campbell board member since 2016, has been named interim CEO. Campbell says he will remain a member of the board to facilitate an orderly transition in management while recently elevated Chief Operating Officer Luca Mignini focuses on the integration of newly acquired Snyder’s-Lance and Pacific Foods and stabilizing the company’s U.S. soup business.

“Denise has been a passionate advocate and leader over her 15 years with the company,” said Les C. Vinney, chairman of the board. “She has made many important contributions over the past seven years as chief executive officer to reposition Campbell in the rapidly changing food industry. Denise has been able to significantly transform Campbell’s portfolio into the faster-growing snacking category with the acquisition of Snyder’s-Lance and increased the company’s focus on health and well-being with brands like Pacific Foods. Her actions have helped to enhance the long-term growth potential of Campbell. On behalf of the board, I want to thank Denise for her dedicated service and wish her the best.”

“I am proud of Campbell’s accomplishments and how we have transformed our portfolio amid changing consumer tastes for food and health and well-being,” said Morrison. “It has been an honor to lead this iconic company and exceptional team, and I am confident that Campbell will enjoy continued success for many years to come.”

Vinney continued, “We are fortunate to have on our board a talented and experienced business leader in Keith who is prepared to step into the CEO position on an interim basis. Keith is deeply familiar with our strategy, our team and our brands, and we are confident in his ability to lead the company during this transitional period.”

“Having been a director and observing the company over an extended period of time, I know where Campbell has been and where it’s headed, and am excited to lead the company as we continue to work to increase value for all our stakeholders,” said McLoughlin. “I am eager to begin working with our talented team as we strive to accelerate our growth strategy, improve our execution and deliver shareholder value.”

McLoughlin was president and CEO of Electrolux AB, a global manufacturer of major household appliances, from 2011 until February 2016. McLoughlin joined Electrolux AB in 2003 as head of Major Appliances North America and EVP of Electrolux AB. Between 2004 and 2007, he also served as head of Major Appliances Latin America. From 2009 until 2011, he served as chief operations officer and EVP, Electrolux AB. He was appointed president and CEO of Electrolux AB in 2011, a position he held until his retirement in January 2016.

Before joining Electrolux AB, McLoughlin spent 22 years in senior leadership roles at E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Co., leading several consumer brand businesses including DuPont Corian, DuPont Stainmaster carpet and DuPont Tyvek.

McLoughlin graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a bachelor’s of science in engineering. He is a member of the board of directors at Briggs & Stratton Corp. He has served as an independent director on Campbell’s board of directors since 2016.

Campbell Soup reorganization focuses on core businesses

The news of Morrison’s comes not long after a number of other changes at Campbell. On April 5, the company announced a strategic reorganization focused on its three growth strategies: optimize the value of the core business; increase health and well-being food, beverages and snacks; and accelerate distribution and new business models.

Morrison said the company’s Snyder’s-Lance acquisition “served as a catalyst for us to re-examine how to best organize the company for increased emphasis on execution and profitable growth.

“This strategic reorganization—focused on our core, the integration of recent acquisitions, the Campbell Fresh turnaround and long-term growth—provides the right structure for us to optimize the value of our businesses today, while creating future-oriented capabilities. It will simplify our operations, improve our execution and enable us to allocate resources with a greater focus on profitable growth,” Morrison added.

The new structure organizes Campbell’s core business operations—soup, simple meals, shelf-stable beverages and snacks—under the leadership of Mignini, formerly president of global biscuits and snacks, as COO.

Mignini said his “immediate focus is on maintaining momentum in our existing snacks portfolio, integrating Snyder’s-Lance and Pacific Foods, and stabilizing the U.S. soup portfolio.”

Campbell also will create a new Accelerator unit to expand in faster-growing spaces and invest in high-growth areas. Campbell Fresh will become part of the Accelerator unit to realize the growth potential of the packaged fresh category. The new unit also will be responsible for long-term innovation, small brand incubation, future consumer experiences, e-commerce and new distribution models.

Mignini joined Campbell in 2013 as president of Campbell International.

Morrison said, “Since joining Campbell, Luca has proven himself a superb strategist and strong executor with a keen understanding of the critical details of all our businesses. He has led our best-performing division, global biscuits and snacks, and helped engineer the acquisition of The Kelsen Group and more recently Snyder’s-Lance. I am confident in Luca’s ability to lead our core businesses, oversee the integration of Pacific Foods and Snyder’s-Lance and deliver improved execution and performance.”

